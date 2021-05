PM: Scotland doesn't want a reckless independence referendum

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists "most" of Scotland and the UK do not want a "reckless and irresponsible" second vote on Scottish independence.

He adds people want to see a focus on pushing the country forward as it comes out of the Covid pandemic.

Report by Alibhaiz.

