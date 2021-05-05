Dramatic dog becomes teary-eyed while getting his nails trimmed

Kyle Gibbons, based in Huntington Beach, California, filmed his dog Dinario getting his nails done.

This dramatic dog became teary-eyed as he was getting his nails trimmed by his owner.

The pooch is seen squinting as tears begin forming in the dog's eyes.

Gibbons said: "I mean, I feel bad.

He's my buddy and seeing him as he was about to cry was painful but it was the funniest thing ever at the same time.

I mean it's just a trimmer, boi.

You'll be fine!" This footage was filmed on April 26.