Mamata accuses BJP of fanning violence in Bengal through 'old videos'

As West Bengal is witnessing political violence in parts of the state soon after assembly election results were announced, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incidents of violence, and said such incidents cannot be tolerated.

She, however, blamed the BJP for these incidents, saying there is "more disturbance" in place where the opposition party has won.

"No such incident can be tolerated.

There is more disturbance in places where BJP has won.

BJP is circulating about fake incidents through old videos.

My appeal to all political parties is to stop this.

You all have done a lot during elections.

Bengal is a place of unity,"