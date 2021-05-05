Python gets in a tangle while slithering over electricity cables

A hapless python found itself in a tangle after trying to slither along overhead power lines.

The 12ft long snake was crawling along the black electricity cables towards a house in Lopburi province, central Thailand, on Tuesday (May 4).

However, the reptile was stuck after the cables began wobbling and its body became twisted while trying to maintain its grip in the precarious position.

Onlooker Vorachai said: ‘This happened outside my home.

I walked outside and noticed the python stuck on the lines.

It was like that for a few minutes before it could get away.’ Vorachai said the snake climbed into a nearby tree before it disappeared into the undergrowth.