Lottery win for nurse who worked through pandemic

A nurse who has worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic plans to buy a home on a Caribbean island after winning £10,000 per month for a year on the National Lottery.Teresa Robinson, 65, of Woodbridge in Suffolk, will retire in June after 35 years in nursing.

She and her partner, self-employed builder Charlie Hobson, 62, hope the win will allow them to spend more time on the island of Nevis, where Mr Hobson’s family are from.