US Birth Rates Fall to 42-Year Low, CDC Data Shows

US Birth Rates Fall to 42-Year Low, , CDC Data Shows.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that the number of births in the U.S. throughout 2020 was 3,605,201.

In 2019, 3,747,540 births were recorded.

It is the sixth year in a row in which the U.S. birth rate has declined.

The drop was most significant among teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19, with a four percent decrease.

Demographic experts have referred to the significant decline in overall U.S. birth rates as a "crisis.".

We need to have enough working-age people to carry the load of these seniors, who deserve their retirement, they deserve all their entitlements, and they're gonna live out another 30 years, Dowell Myers, University of Southern California, via CBS News.

Nobody in the history of the globe has had so many older people to deal with, Dowell Myers, University of Southern California, via CBS News.

The Brookings Institution predicts at least 300,000 fewer births in 2021 as a result of the pandemic