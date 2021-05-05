California bar owner arrested, accused of manufacturing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Authorities say undercover officers went to the bar on several occasions in April and bought laminated fake cards for $20.
Clements bar owner arrested for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
KTXL
Eric Rucker reports
Authorities say undercover officers went to the bar on several occasions in April and bought laminated fake cards for $20.
Eric Rucker reports
A saloon owner in the Central Valley has been arrested after state agents say he was selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards..