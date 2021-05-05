Peloton Recalls Treadmills After Reports of Injuries and a Fatality

Peloton Recalls Treadmills After Reports of Injuries and a Fatality.

The exercise equipment company made the announcement on May 5 following weeks of discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+, CEO John Foley, via statement.

We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset.

For that, I apologize, CEO John Foley, via statement.

Peloton is advising the owners of roughly 1,050 Tread products and 125,000 Tread+ machines to stop using the equipment and secure a full refund.

The CPSC warned against the Tread+ last month after dozens of people reported injuries and one child died.

18 people reported that the touchscreen had loosened, while six claimed that it detached completely and fell off the Tread.

The company is currently working to fix the problem and intends to have a solution in the coming weeks.

It also said it will work with the CPSC to develop new safety standards for the industry.