Broadway Shows Can Reopen At Full Capacity In September, Gov. Cuomo Says

The stage is set to open the curtain for Broadway's return.
Full capacity audiences will be allowed back in theaters beginning Sept.
14; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
The stage is set to open the curtain for Broadway's return.
Full capacity audiences will be allowed back in theaters beginning Sept.
14; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that Broadway will be back in business on Sept. 14.
September still the likely date when most productions will return
New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced..