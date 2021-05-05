Gov. Cuomo Announces Broadway Shows Can Reopen At 100% Capacity In September

Reviving the theatre industry is a critical step on New York City's road to reopening.
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the curtains will rise for many shows on Sept.
14 at full capacity; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Reviving the theatre industry is a critical step on New York City's road to reopening.
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the curtains will rise for many shows on Sept.
14 at full capacity; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
The stage is set to open the curtain for Broadway's return. Full capacity audiences will be allowed back in theaters beginning..