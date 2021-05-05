The Chicken Squad Season 1 Trailer

The Chicken Squad Season 1 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Say hello to The Chicken Squad, the world’s greatest team of backyard helpers!

This sibling trio (Coop, Sweetie, and Little Boo) is a team of eager community helpers and clever problem-solvers.

With guidance from their mentor, a retired search-and-rescue dog named Captain Tully, they lead with kindness, learn from their mistakes, and take joy in helping their neighbors.

Whether they’re finding lost food, rescuing a puppy from a creek, or having fun figuring out how their mom’s prized flowers got trampled, The Chicken Squad is always there to lend a wing #TheChickenSquad