Lights Camera Emma Movie

Lights Camera Emma Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: As an actress, Emma always acts like she's in love for work, yet frankly knows little of what true love is.

Emma is determined to help find her friend Hope a perfect match but in doing so, she accidentally tramples on several hearts.

When Emma realizes she herself has always loved her good friend Gray, Emma learns love works best when she doesn’t meddle with it.

A charming romance inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma.

Cast Monica Moore Smith, Dan Fowlks, Mikayla Iverson