SpaceX launches Starship in first successful flight

SpaceX launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship on Wednesday, finally nailing a test flight of the rocketship that Elon Musk intends to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars.The previous four tests flights ended in fiery explosions before, during or soon after touchdown at the southeastern tip of Texas, near Brownsville.
SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
Space Daily
Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2021
