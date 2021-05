Fuel price experiences slight increase in parts of India

Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital after a slight increase stood at Rs 90.99 and Rs 81.42 per litre, respectively on May 06.

Prices rose by 25 paisa and 30 paisa respectively in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel jumped by 22 paisa and 30 paisa to Rs 97.34 and Rs 88.49.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 92.90 and Rs 86.35 per litre respectively and Rs 90.92 and Rs 83.98 per litre in Kolkata.