Vietnamese craftsman creates beautiful Buddha statues from bamboo

This Vietnamese craftsman carves beautiful statues of the Buddha from bamboo and harnesses the power of meditation in the process.

Nguyen Manh Cuong from Ho Chi Minh City treats the bamboo sections for two months by drying, boiling and steaming.

Each figurine then takes about five hours to carve.

Cuong came up with the idea after beginning to meditate seriously and take in Buddhist teachings.

He says meditation still plays a crucial role in his work.

"When I have to focus, I also incorporate meditation in the process of doing so that I can make the product," he says.

He says the figurines are flying off the shelves and cost between 200 and 500 thousand Vietnamese dong (9 - 22 USD).