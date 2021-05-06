Years and Years’ Olly Alexander sings Little Mix and Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Top of the Props

It’s been a big year for Olly Alexander.
In January, he appeared as Ritchie Tozer in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.
He’s also just gone solo, continuing under the Years & Years banner, and has released his new single Starstruck.
But what's Olly’s lyrical knowledge like?
In a game of Cosmopolitan UK's 'Top Of The Props', we challenged the singer to be given a random prop, and sing a song inspired by it.
Oh, and did we mention he has to answer within 15 seconds?
From Gwen Stefani’s ‘Rich Girl’ to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, Olly came up with some absolute corkers!