V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in West Bengal | Viral video | Oneindia News

On a day that the Centre has sent a team to probe reports of post poll violence in Bengal, a video has gone viral of Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy coming under attack by locals in Panchkhudi of West Midnapore in the state.

