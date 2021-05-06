Millions of Olive Ridley turtles hatch at Odisha beach | Oneindia News

Millions of hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtles made their way to their home, the Bay of Bengal, at Gahiramatha, Odisha.
The beach over here is one of the largest breeding grounds for the Olive Ridley turtle.
#OliveRidley #Turtles #Gahiramatha
Environmentalists on Sunday (April 25) released hundreds of turtle hatchlings on a beach in eastern India.