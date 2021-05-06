The first Arab-American woman in NASCAR

History is being made on the track as Toni Breidinger becomes the first Arab-American woman to race in NASCAR.

Toni has been racing since she was 9 years old as a go-kart race car driver, and after being behind the wheels of a stock car at the age of 15 Toni made it her career goal to perssu NASCAR.

Her dream came true when she competed at the Daytona International Speedway making her the first arab-american NASCAR driver.

Transcript: The first Arab-American woman in NASCAR.

Racecar driver Toni Breidinger has always had a passion for the track.

She started by racing go-karts at the age of 9.

Competing in NASCAR has been her goal since racing stock cars at 15.

After graduating from high school Breidinger began pursuing a NASCAR career and headed to North Carolina to chase her dream.

Toni joined Young’s Motorsports Team of Drivers and competed in the 2021 Daytona International Speedway finishing in the 18th spot.

She made history that race as the first Arab-Amercian woman to compete in NASCAR.

Toni Breidinger is also a 19-time US Auto Club Race Champion.