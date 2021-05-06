Biden Backs Suspending COVID-19 Vaccine Patents

The Biden administration released a statement in support of waiving intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai announced the administration’s stance on May 5.

The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, .., Katherine Tai, via statement.

... supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines, Katherine Tai, via statement.

The announcement comes as the pandemic continues to worsen in India and South America.

The White House’s support does not guarantee a waiver, as changes to international intellectual property rules require unanimous agreement