Biden administration backs waiving of vaccine intellectual property protections

President Joe Biden’s administration is throwing its support behind efforts to waive intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to speed the end of the pandemic.United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the US government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organisation talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines.
US Backs Waiver of Patent Protection for Vaccines
Newsmax
President Joe Biden's administration has officially announced its support for waiving protections on intellectual property when it..