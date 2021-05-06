Sir Paul McCartney honoured by Royal Mail stamp collection

Royal Mail honours music legend Sir Paul McCartney with an upcoming collection of twelve special stamps.

The main set of stamps features artwork from eight of his solo LPs, including his first solo album McCartney released in 1970 and McCartney III which dropped in 2020.

The collection also includes four stamps that showcases photographs of the artist in the recording studio over the years.

He is one of the only three individual musicians to be celebrated with a dedicated stamp issue by the Royal Mail.

David Bowie was honoured in 2017 and Sir Elton John in 2019.

The stamp collection made in close collaboration with the music icon will be on sale from 28 May.

Report by Bradbrookh.

