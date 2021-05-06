Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Controversial Voting Bill

Gov.
Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 90, Florida’s controversial voting bill which critics say curbs access to mail-in voting in the state.
Gov.
Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 90, Florida’s controversial voting bill which critics say curbs access to mail-in voting in the state.
Reaction has been swift from Florida Democrats and the NAACP after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial voting bill.
This change in policy comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that bars businesses, schools and government entities from..