A year after pandemic sidelined her from the Aronoff, she's still waiting for unemployment

You would probably remember Patty Blackburn if she ever took your ticket, whether you were getting into a Reds game or going to see a show at the Aronoff Center.

She has enjoyed those jobs for years, and her enthusiasm is contagious.

“I love people, and I love the adult interaction,” Blackburn said, admitting the solitude of the pandemic has been tough for her as an extrovert.

Since the Reds started playing ball in front of fans again, she is finally working and earning some income; although, she's still waiting for the shows to “go on” at the Aronoff, which has been her primary job for 17 years.