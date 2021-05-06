Biden: Cheney drama shows GOP in midst of a mini-revolution

President Joe Biden says that the turmoil in the Republican party over Rep.
Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) opposition to former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election indicates that the GOP is in the ‘midst of a mini-revolution.’
