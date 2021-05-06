Dramatic moment woman holds her daughter amid alleged child abduction attempt at North Carolina Walmart

A person, who wishes to remain anonymous, witness a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman's daughter in a Walmart of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday (May 4).

The person told Newsflare: "The whole entire store chased [the man] out [...] and he got away.

The baby was retrieved by someone in the midst of the crowd chasing him out of the store."