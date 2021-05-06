Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Restrictive Voting Bill

Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis , Signs Restrictive Voting Bill.

On the morning of May 6, DeSantis joined several other GOP-led states by signing SB 90 into law.

The new law is intended to limit access to mail-in voting, .

Prompted by former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Me signing this bill says: Florida, your vote counts, your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency and this is a great place for democracy, Gov.

Ron DeSantis, via CNN.

Some of the new voting restrictions include drop box limitations and expanding partisan observation power while ballots are counted.

The only media outlet that was allowed inside the event was Fox News.

Minutes after DeSantis signed the law, .

A coalition including the League of Women Voters of Florida and the Black Voters Matter Fund announced it filed a lawsuit in response.

A separate lawsuit, calling the law "the latest in a long line of voter suppression laws targeting Florida's Black voters, Latino voters and voters with disabilities,".

Was also filed by Common Cause, Florida branches of the NAACP and Disability Rights Florida.