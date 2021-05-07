Village council shakeup leaves community members with questions

Thursday night, two of the three vacant positions have been filled – but some community members are asking if the village could have waited to try and fine more candidates.

A shakeup in the local Georgetown government let to two village councilmembers resigning in protest.

It's completely hypocritical.It's sickening.

This isn't thetype of government Georgetowndeserves."NEW AT 11 - RUSHEDOR NECESSARY?THAT'S THEQUESTION IN GEORGETOWN..OVERTHE PAST TWO WEEKS THE VILLAGEHAS DEALT WITH THE DEATH OFTHEIR FORMER ADMINISTRATOR.THEMAYOR APPOINTED SOMEONE FORTHE JOB WHICH LED TO TWOCOUNCILMEMBERS RESIGNING INPROTEST.TONIGHT - TWO OF THE THREEVACANCIES AREFILLED.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJAKE RYLE IS SPEAKING WITHCITY OFFICIALS TONIGHT ASKINGIF THE VILLAGE COULD HAVEWAITED TO TRY TO FIND MORECANDIDATES FOR THE POSITIONS."The majority of the folksinside the village councilmeeting were supportive of thenew council member andadministrator, But some arequestioning the process.UPFIRST..

TWO VILLAGE COUNCILPOSITIONS.THE FORMER MEMBERSRESIGNED LESS THAN TWO DAYSAGO., "We haven't even had anewspaper cycle in our littletown."NANCY MONTGOMERY ISNOMINATED..

COUNCIL..SPLIT.."I break the tie as a yes."IASKED MAYOR DALE CAHALL IF HEFELT 48 HOURS WAS ENOUGH TIMEFOR CITIZENS TO COME FORWARD..FOR ONE OF THE TWO EMPTYSEATS., "It was up to council,according to Ohio State Lawand our charter, that theyhave up to 30 days to fill theseats but they can fill themin 2 seconds if they wish."BYLAW, COUNCIL MEMBERS DECIDEWHO FILLS VACANT SEATS BETWEENELECTIONS.

NEXT..

THE CITYADMINISTRATOR OPENING..NICKOWENS..

SPOKE DURING MEETING..SAYS THE PROCESS CONCERNS HIM.THE VILLAGE CHARTER DOESN'TREQUIREINTERVIEWS.., "If we're going to advertisefor a 16 dollar an hour parksposition, seek applications,seek candidates to interview.Surely we should do that for aposition that pays 70-thousanddollars a year."HE ASKED FORAN EXTRA WEEK..

FOR CANDIDATESTO COMEFORWARD., 'We have grants out there,deadlines, due dates.

We're atthe risk of losing money.

Wehave to start moving forward,and reacting quickly."THEADMINISTRATOR HANDLES DAY TODAY OPERATIONS.THE MAYOR SAYSTHERE'S NO TIME TOWAIT.It's a good process if youhave the time and no need toget expedited things done.That wasn't the case."ARTOWENS..

A FAMILIAR FACE..

ASFORMER VILLAGE ADMINISTRATORWAS VOTED IN.BUT HE WON'TSTART FOR 30DAYS., "I'm sure we'll haveconversations about theprojects on hand and how wewant to get up and runningright at the beginning.

I hateto say that, he's plug andplay., "It seems preordained thatthis was going to happen.Really it's an affront to thecitizens of Georgetown thatsuch a critical positiondidn't have more transparencyand openness to allow for allthe qualified candidates whowanted to apply.

To putforward in, and be vetted."INGEORGETOWN..

JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.