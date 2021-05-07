Rebel S01E05 Heart Burned

Rebel 1x05 "Heart Burned" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - Rebel goes to great lengths to help save Helen’s life after being denied her surgery and continues to push Cruz to negotiate the recall and study of the heart valve.

Meanwhile, Cassidy and Lana try to help Luke when his personal life jeopardizes his career and reputation.

Elsewhere, Cruz gets close to someone new on an all-new episode of “Rebel,” Thursday, May 13th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.