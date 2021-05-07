Footage shows a large fire that ripped through an industrial estate in Nottingham, UK, on Thursday evening (May 6).
Fire rips through industrial estate in Nottingham, UK
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:35s 0 shares 1 views
Footage shows a large fire that ripped through an industrial estate in Nottingham, UK, on Thursday evening (May 6).
More than a dozen fire engines tackled the blaze at a building in Harrimans Lane in the Dunkirk area of the city.
Damien West from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said firemen faced a "rapidly developing fire." A spokesman said firefighters would be on-site for "a number of days" while they investigate the cause of the fire and secure the area.
There were no reported injuries.