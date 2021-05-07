Eddie Hearn on the latest about Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn tells CNN that he “can’t wait to see” the Anthony Joshua vs.
Tyson Fury bout in August and that it’s the fight that everyone wants to see.
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn tells CNN that he “can’t wait to see” the Anthony Joshua vs.
Tyson Fury bout in August and that it’s the fight that everyone wants to see.
Tyson Fury is set to face Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world this summer - and he has told his..
The long awaited fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is set to be announced before this weekends super-middleweight..