Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan reported to be dead |AIIMS denies claims, says he is alive

61-year-old gangster Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Services on 26th April.

He was being treated as he contracted Covid-19.

Today, a few media platforms reported that Covid has claimed the gangster's life.

But AIIMS has denied the claims of death and insists that Rajan continues to live.

