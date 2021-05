Daily Punch: Shilpa Shetty’s Kids, Husband Raj Kundra Test Positive For Covid

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Friday informed fans that her whole family including her one-year-old daughter Samisha have tested positive for Covid-19.

She, however, tested negative.

In other news, filmmaker Om Raut has decided to shift the production of his film Adipurush to Hyderabad since Maharashtra has a ban on shooting during the lockdown.

