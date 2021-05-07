Angelina Jolie Says New Film 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Helped 'Heal' Her
Angelina Jolie details her new drama thriller, "Those Who Wish Me Dead", and says her character Hannah Faber "helped heal" her.

Plus, Jolie's co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry and director Taylor Sheridan praise her performance.