CM Kejriwal appeals to experts, Centre to bring vaccines for children

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 08 appealed to the experts and central government to bring in vaccines for children as soon as possible.

He said that only vaccine can protect us from the third wave of COVID-19.

"We're especially worried about children because they can't be vaccinated now.

I appeal to experts and the central government to bring vaccines for children as soon as possible," said CM Kejriwal.

Informing about the vaccine stock, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have 5-6 days of vaccine left in Delhi, vaccination is going on in full swing."