NASA Persevarance footage: The sound of Mars never heard before |Ingenuity rotorcraft |Oneindia News

NASA's Perseverance is the Mars Rover that successfully landed on the surface of Mars in February this year.

On April 19, Ingenuity, a battery-powered robotic helicopter, completed its first power controlled flight on the planet.

On Friday, NASA released new footage from Perseverance of the Ingenuity helicopter making its fourth flight on 30th April.

