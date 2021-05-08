Covid: Seeking plasma donor? Volunteers explain challenges, how you can help

Amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, some Samaritans across the Delhi-NCR region have either formed communities or taken it upon themselves to help those in distress.

Of late, social media platforms have been flooded with requests for plasma donations.

Adnan Shah and Sanjay Raina are two among the many who have been providing assistance to those pleading for help in the national capital region by way of a Twitter handle @PlasmaNCR.

The duo claims to be resolving more than 100 plasma requirement SOS calls a day amidst a deluge of requests.

Dr Sameer Kaul also joins us on the show to explain the do’s and don’ts of plasma donations.