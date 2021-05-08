Derby County fans gather to show support ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game

Despite police warnings not to, fans of Derby County football club gathered outside Pride Park in Derby to voice anger at the club's management, who they blame for the club's problems this season.

Despite police warnings not to, fans of Derby County football club gathered outside Pride Park in Derby to voice anger at the club's management, who they blame for the club's problems this season.

Crowds chanted and lit smoke flares.

A couple of flares were seen frown towards stewards.

Police were monitoring the gathering but only a couple of protesters were spoken to by police.

Fans chanted in support of DCFC players and were also heard shouting less supportive words towards Sheffield Wednesday players and staff as that team arrived by coach.