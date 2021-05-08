Derby County fans rush security as they celebrate staying in the Championship

Derby county fans celebrated after drawing with Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 on a dramatic final day of the season.

The result today (Saturday 8 May) means they avoid relegation from the Championship, the second tier of English football.

Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England player Wayne Rooney, had lost their last six games in a row.

After the match, players came out to greet fans, who stormed barriers at the Pride Park to run towards them.

Police rushed to separate players from a couple of Sheffield Wednesday fans and at least one individual was arrested for setting off a flare amongst the crowd.

Fans were seen chanting, drinking and hugging as they ignored coronavirus pandemic rules to show their relief at the draw.