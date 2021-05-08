Kangana Ranaut tests Covid positive | Virat-Anushka fundraiser collects 3.6 crore in less in 24 hrs

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared the news that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself.Just a day after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced a fundraiser to help people deal with the Covid crises, the actor informed they have raised 3.6 crores, nearing the 7 crore total of the goal.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.Actress Rashami desai on Friday took to social media to post a hot dance video of herself.Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt post.

The actor shared a picture of him praying at Golden Temple.

