Two lionesses test positive for Covid-19 at India's Etawah Safari Park

Two lionesses have tested positive for Covid-19 at a safari park in India, amid a deepening coronavirus crisis nationwide.

As the country breaks new Covid infection and death rate records for humans, two lionesses - Gauri and Jenifer - have tested positive for the virus, at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh.

According to director Krishna Kumar, both the animals have been kept in isolation.

They were found to have a high temperature so were tested for the virus, which came back positive.

The virus could have reached them via an asymptomatic human carrier, he said.

That could have been a caretaker working at the park as the safari is already closed to the public.

Last week eight Asiatic lions also tested positive in a Hyderabad zoo.