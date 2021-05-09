Checkpoints enforce pandemic ban on Eid al-Fitr travel in Indonesia

Checkpoints have sprung up around Indonesia to enforce a ban on travelling for the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

Every year, millions of Indonesians return to ancestral hometowns in the post-Ramadan holiday, but the government has this year banned the journeys, known locally as mudik, to avoid spreading Covid-19 more widely.

The travel ban began on 6 May - ahead of the Idul Fitri (Eid al-Fitr) holiday - and will end on 17 May.

However there are exceptions, such as business and important family matters such as funerals, emergencies, etc.

The video shows police conducting checks at the Cikupa toll gate on the outskirts of Jakarta on Saturday, May 8.

A travel bus is stopped by the officers.

Later the passengers were asked to show a permit to enter and exit Jakarta.

However, they did not have the letter so the police also asked them to turn back.