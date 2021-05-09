Skip to main content
Monday, May 10, 2021

Police in Bekasi enforce Indonesia's ban on Eid homecoming trips

Indonesian police have been checking whether travellers have papers, known as SIKM, allowing them to travel during a nationwide travel ban.

The government has banned citizens from taking their usual Idul Fitri (Eid al-Fitr) trips to hometowns across the country, as a coronavirus measure.

The ban runs 6-17 May but allows for exemptions for things like business or family emergencies.

Sumber Artha Bekasi in West Java is a main route popular with many travelling home for the holiday.

This footage was filmed and produced 9 May 2021.

