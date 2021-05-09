Police in Bekasi enforce Indonesia's ban on Eid homecoming trips

Indonesian police have been checking whether travellers have papers, known as SIKM, allowing them to travel during a nationwide travel ban.

The government has banned citizens from taking their usual Idul Fitri (Eid al-Fitr) trips to hometowns across the country, as a coronavirus measure.

The ban runs 6-17 May but allows for exemptions for things like business or family emergencies.

Sumber Artha Bekasi in West Java is a main route popular with many travelling home for the holiday.

This footage was filmed and produced 9 May 2021.