Hindustani Bhau used an ambulance, violated Covid-19 protocol in Mumbai: Know why| Oneindia News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Youtuber Hindustani Bhau was arrested by the Mumbai police at Shivaji Park on Saturday for leading a protest there to cancel the 12th board exams in Maharashtra.

According to reports, Hindustani Bhau had used an ambulance to travel to the park to stage the protest in order to deceive the police since the vehicle is not stopped at any checkpoint.

