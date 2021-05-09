Michael Gove: Contact between friends and family is something Government wants to see restored
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said “contact between friends and family” is something the Government wants to see “restored”.He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “All being well, the Prime Minister will confirm tomorrow that there will be a relaxation, we’ve already indicated a proportionate relaxation on international travel, very limited at this stage because we have to be safe.