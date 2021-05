Commuters unhappy after Delhi govt announces suspension of Metro services

Metro services in Delhi will be suspended for a week starting from May 10 (Monday) after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

However, commuters in Delhi are not happy with government's decision.

Delhi reported 13,336 new COVID cases, 273 deaths and 14,738 recoveries in the last 24 hours.