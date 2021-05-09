Watch: BJP ends suspense, announces Assam CM name; Himanta Sarma gets top job

A week after results of the Assam Assembly elections were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party finally ended the suspense about who will be the new Chief Minister.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, a minister in the outgoing government has been selected for the top post.

He will be replacing Sarbananda Sonowal who may be accommodated in the Union Cabinet in the future.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the BJP legislative party, which was also attended by Union minister and BJP central observer Narendra Tomar.

Watch the full video for more.