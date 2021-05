Locals defy COVID SOPs at Karnataka market ahead of 'Eid al-Fitr'

Karnataka is under lockdown due to surge in COVID cases but locals paid no heed to it in the festival season.

People neglected COVID SOPs in Deralakatte and were seen crowding at a market ahead of 'Eid al-Fitr'.

On an average, Karnataka has been reporting nearly 50,000 fresh COVID cases daily for the past few days.