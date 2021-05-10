Credit: In The Know Parenting

Your kids will love playing outdoors this summer with this toy that encourages creative thinking

If you want to get your children outside and keep them engaged, Stick-lets are a must-have!

Stick-lets are silicone connectors that come in a kit to help kids build forts, make shapes and create games.

Plus, they’re portable and can be used in any type of space.

The best part is, they allow your kids to use their brains and build their problem-solving skills.

Stick-lets will be your favorite outdoor toy this summer!

