Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken resigns
Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken resigns

Outgoing Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has formally resigned as party leader, stating he was “aware of his limitations”.In a press conference in the Great Hall at Stormont, Mr Aiken was flanked by party chairman Danny Kennedy as well as MLAs Doug Beattie and Robbie Butler, the two men who have been tipped to replace him.