Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken resigns

Outgoing Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has formally resigned as party leader, stating he was “aware of his limitations”.In a press conference in the Great Hall at Stormont, Mr Aiken was flanked by party chairman Danny Kennedy as well as MLAs Doug Beattie and Robbie Butler, the two men who have been tipped to replace him.
There’s no disloyalty in UUP ranks, but Beattie badly needs some new recruits
Belfast Telegraph
As the DUP implodes, can Doug Beattie succeed where David Trimble, Reg Empey, Tom Elliott, Mike Nesbitt, Robin Swann and Steve..